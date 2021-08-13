Labourer hospitalized with skull fracture after Mackenzie Market attack

A labourer is now hospitalised with a fractured skull at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was attacked on Tuesday night at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden.

The 47-year-old injured man was allegedly attacked by three men, who are yet to be apprehended.

According to the police, the victim, who works as a labourer around the Mackenzie Market, was cleaning a stall when he was approached by a man who accused him of stealing his marijauna last Saturday.

The police said the victim walked away to dispose of garbage when three men ran up to him, brandishing cutlasses.

They then began firing several chops at him, causing him to receive injuries. However, he ran to seek shelter in a nearby shop and the suspects escaped.

The victim was subsequently taken to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex, where he was treated for a gaping wound to his forehead and a laceration to his left hand. He was further examined and said to be suffering from a fractured skull.

He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) early on Wednesday. His condition was listed as serious but stable.