Trinidad prisons boss accidentally shoots self in leg

(Trinidad Guardian) Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan accidentally shot himself on Saturday night.

According to a police report, at about 8.30 pm Pulchan was at the commissioner’s quarters along Golden Grove Road, Arouca, when he attempted to holster his firearm. However, he reportedly slipped and fell and the gun accidentally discharged.

Pulchan was hit in the right leg and was taken to the Arima Health Facility and later transferred to Medical Associates Limited for further treatment. The scene was processed and one spent 9 mm shell casing and one projectile was recovered.

Attempts to reach Pulchan yesterday were unsuccessful, as all calls to his cellphone went straight to voice mail.