Southern Imports support for Mohammed

Southern Imports Incorporated has thrown its financial support behind Wazim Mohamed in his bid to compete at the North American Regional Powerlifting Championship and FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championship respectively in Orlando, Florida, USA.
Mohamed, who trains at the Flex Gym in Thomas Street, Kitty, will compete in the 93kg class in what will be his first international campaign. The event is scheduled to be held August 17th-21st, with Mohamed taking centre stage on August 20th. He is scheduled to depart local shores tomorrow.