President says NY rally was deceitful, laced with untruths

President Irfaan Ali has labelled an opposition backed “anti-racism” rally held in New York over the weekend as deceitful.

According to the Head of State, the rally which was held on Sunday was filled with lies, hate and race-baiting.

“I think that it is very deceitful, dishonourable and obstructionist that people would go to the extent that they went in telling lies; that the grant, the COVID grant, was not given to all the villages and all the people, that there’s discrimination in the education grant that’s been shared out,” Ali told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Cove and John.