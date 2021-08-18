Belle West man dies following car accident

A 61-year-old man of Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD), who was allegedly speeding, died yesterday after being involved in an accident on the Stanleytown, WBD public road.

The dead man has been identified at Tribohan Sobah of Lot 676 Belle West Housing Scheme, Canal #2. He was the driver of motorcar PHH 3499 that was involved in the accident.

At the time of the accident yesterday, police said Sobah was driving at a fast rate when he collided with a motor lorry bearing registration number GWW 1737. The enquiries revealed that the lorry was proceeding west along the southern side of the thoroughfare while Sobah was travelling on the opposite side of the road.