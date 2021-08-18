Two held over cocaine-in-powdered milk found at airport

Two persons have been arrested following the discovery of over 10 pounds of cocaine in packets of powdered milk in a passenger’s luggage at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, at Ogle, East Coast Demerara on Monday.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said a search was conducted on the luggage of a 34-year-old outbound passenger on Caribbean Airlines flight BW 217 destined for Barbados.

The search was prompted after the woman, who resides at New Street, Cumberland, Canje, Berbice, was seen acting in a suspicious manner. During the search a law enforcement rank found several packets of Fernleaf milk among clothing and other stuff.