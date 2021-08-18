Six held over ruckus at Harlem ‘Chill Out’ bar

Six men, who were causing havoc at a bar in Harlem, West Coast Demerara, were arrested on Monday following a report to the police.

The incident occurred at about 7.10 pm at the “Chill Out Bar.”

The Guyana Police Force, in a report, said following an anonymous call about an alleged armed robbery in progress, a party of policemen visited the location. However, upon arrival, the police found that a group of intoxicated men, who were not known to the bar owners and customers, were engaged in pelting bottles and chairs at other customers.

The report said police ranks eventually managed to subdue and arrest the six men, whose ages were given as 18, 46, 23, 25, 23 and 20. They were all escorted to Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.