Distribution of latest Sputnik V second doses begins

Following the arrival of some 5,000 doses of Sputnik V second doses last Friday, the Ministry of Health began distribution on Monday and Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has said doses are expected to be sent to interior regions later in the week.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Anthony stated that following the arrival of those doses, the country is expected to receive more every week. As of Monday, it was noted, that second doses would be distributed to persons who had their first dose in April and others in May.

“As of today this would be given first to the persons who had their first dose in April and in May so if you got your first dose in April or May, you can come forward now and get your second dose,” Anthony said.