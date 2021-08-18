Gov’t to repair key hinterland roads damaged by flooding – Singh

The government intends to effect repairs to those major interior roads that have been damaged by rainfall and flooding.

A release from the Ministry of Finance yesterday stated that Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, has informed that the government plans to allocate funds to effect urgent repairs to those “critical” hinterland roads that are major ingress and egress points to the hinterland regions.

The minister specifically referred to the Bartica to Potaro Road, and the Itaballi to Puruni Road in Region Seven. These, he said, are major arteries in providing access for critical economic activities such as mining and forestry. These roads sustained severe damage as a result of recent flooding which hinders the passage of goods and services to the Regions and affects productive activity.