Caribbean Cinemas reopening at Giftland Mall tomorrow

Caribbean Cinemas at Giftland Mall today said that it is reopening, tomorrow Thursday, August 19, following the guidelines and recommendations presented by the Government of Guyana.

The decision follows the recent order by the government permitting cinemas to reopen after they had been closed for nearly a year and a half over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Caribbean Cinemas said that the theatres will operate with 40% capacity to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Proof of vaccination and an identification card are required from all guests, excluding pregnant women and children under the age of 18.

Cinemas in Guyana were asked to maintain the restriction on selling food, but company is hopeful that patrons could soon enjoy once again their favourite movie snacks that complete the cinematic experience, the statement said.

As part of the reopening schedule, Caribbean Cinemas confirms the release of: “F9,” the ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise which has surpassed $500 million US in global ticket sales, solidifying its place as Hollywood’s biggest theatrical hit of the pandemic era; “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot reprising the role of Princess Diana; “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, the action comedy starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway”, the computer-animated adventure film for the whole family. “Ava”, “Till Death” and “Great White” are also on schedule.

The statement said that health and safety protocols will be observed for all visitors and employees at the cinema.

“With this new normal and to minimize contact areas inside the theater, patrons will have the option to purchase tickets online. Additional cleaning time between shows will be added and will include seats and cupholders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave the auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, once it reopens, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear”, the statement said.

