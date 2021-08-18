Potaro-Siparuni woman dies after consuming indigenous medicine

A woman is now dead and two family members hospitalised after they consumed an indigenous drink which has been traditionally used as a medicine to treat tuberculosis and high blood pressure.

The dead woman has been identified as Muriel Edwards 42, of Princeville, Potaro-Siparuni, in Region Eight.

Police yesterday said that between 8.30 am and 10.30 am on Friday, Edwards, who resides with her mother, brother, and uncle, all consumed the concoction. The traditional medicine was mixed by Edwards’s mother.