Guyana has three wins in round four

Guyana’s chess players seem to be getting better as the FIDE Online Rapid World Cup competition continues as after two wins in the third round, Guyana’s chess players scored three wins in yesterday’s fourth round with Akil Theophil in the U18 category and Kishan Puran and Raevon Adonis, the winners in the U16 category.

After four completed rounds, three Under18 players have one point each Theophil, Keron Sandiford and Oluwadare Oyeyipo.

In the U16 competition Queen’s College students Puran and Adonis have one win each while Matthew Singh is winless after four rounds.