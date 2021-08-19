GPL’s new 46.5 MW power plant in final testing stages

The Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) 46.5-megawatt (MW) plant at Garden of Eden should begin exporting electricity to the national grid by the end of September with the final testing phases having already commenced.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Bharat Dindyal, Chief Exe-cutive Officer (CEO) of GPL, along with directors, yesterday participated in the soft commissioning of the five generators that will be the core of the plant’s operations at Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara.

Commissioning should last for about another month.