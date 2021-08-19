Police seeking revocation of bail for Brazilians charged over 1,000 lbs of cocaine

Arguing that they pose a real risk of flight, the police almost a month later have not released the two Brazilian men who were granted bail on charges of illegal entry and being busted with close to 1,000 pounds of cocaine, which investigators says were found when their plane crash-landed at Orealla back in May.

In fact, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is asking the High Court to revoke the $3 million bail each, which was granted to Salem Nobrega De Alencar, 64, and Andre Luiz Pereira, 31.

The two Brazilians on Monday moved to the High Court through Habeas Corpus proceedings to secure their release, but their application was yesterday morning denied by Justice Sandil Kissoon after Attorney General, Anil Nandlall SC asked that the police’s case seeking judicial review of the Magistrate’s decision to grant bail be first determined.