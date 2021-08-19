US law enforcers meet AG for support on extraditions, financial crimes

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC yesterday met with representatives of the United States of America Law Enforcement Agencies on a number of matters in the legal sector,

The representatives included persons from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Justice, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force as well as the Special Agent Diplomatic Service, US Embassy, Georgetown, Guyana.

A release from Nandlall’s office said that the US team updated the Attorney General on a number of areas in the legal sector that the United States Government will enlist the support of the Attorney General’s Chambers on, in particular organized financial crimes, extraditions, deportations and the prosecution of fugitives who may have committed offences in either Guyana or the USA, or in both countries.