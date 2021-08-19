Dear Editor,

There is a category of writing called tragi-comedy. In every tragedy the human spirit finds the survival instinct to discover humour, levity, even comedy. Though this is no laughing matter to those affected I find some aspects to be funny. Like the creatively disparaging fames a few PNC types now use to describe the implacable American ambassador to Georgetown.

So Editor I now ask you and readers to tolerate my “fastness” here. But this should be of interest also to those loyals who are represented by those recently affected. I recall that American B1/B2 visitors visas were recalled from those GECOM/PNC senior folks who were alleged to have done extremely naughty things to tamper with the March 2020 election results. Over the past weekend some Facebook PPP types were smirking as to possible reasons why certain senior PNC leaders did not take their COVID vaccines and tests then proceed to the PNC-friendly anti-racism protest in Brooklyn, N.Y on Sunday. Incidentally, my old-time PNC propaganda/public relations self-smiled knowingly during/after the PNC March protest and it’s carefully related fallout.

GOAR is a brand-new PNC-front grouping in the U.S congrats on that shot! It might even attract BLM support in some manner. And how I loved the Guyana protest clothes, flags and brand new trinbars in national colours. Though the numbers were quite minimal – (not “massive” man) – the event attracted successful propaganda attention. So Editor, could you or your readers assist me with two questions for being curious, inquisitive, and “fast”? Did the GECOM-PNC big ones get back their US visas? And is Mr. Burke facing any charges back here in Georgetown? As alleged? I’m really lost!

Sincerely,

Allan Arthur Fenty