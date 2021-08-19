Dear Editor,

Guyana has been a poor country for so long that some Guyanese would do anything to get rich quick. Some turned to thieving; some turn to the drugs trade; some turn to prostitution. The latest get rich quick scheme is the oil trade where VP Bharrat Jagdeo remarks that we need to pump the oil as fast as possible before decarbonisation of the world takes place. NO WE DON’T. We can get developed in a sustainable way. While the oil revenues helps it does no good sitting in a bank account in America. Does Jagdeo think every Guyanese is foolish enough to believe that we actually need the oil to develop? We had sugar, rice, bauxite, timber, gold, etc. and we did not reach development status. We should be leading by example in reducing our carbon footprint even though it is relatively small. Not using another get rich quick scheme like carbon credits trading.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori