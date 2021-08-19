GTT was prompt and did a neat and beautiful job

Dear Editor,
As a follow-up to my letter titled “After 4 months of waiting GTT yet to install my landline” that you so kindly published on Tuesday, Aug 17th, GTT contacted me this same day and said that a technician would be at my house on Wednesday morning, 18th, to install my line. The technician, Carlos F, did come promptly and did a neat and beautiful job. He was polite and courteous, a consummate pro. Everything works fine now. Thanks to Miss Bancroft of the PUC who gave me invaluable help all along the way and called me up to yesterday, before GTT did, to tell me that GTT’s tech would be coming today(Wed). Thanks to Stabroek News. Thanks, GTT, much appreciated.
Sincerely,
Brian Samaroo