OPR head urges cops to remain professional while performing duties

Head of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), Assistant Superintendent Elston Baird is urging ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to remain professional while performing their duties even though some situations might cause them aggravation.

Baird made this call on Tuesday during his appearance on the force’s weekly ‘Police and You’ radio programme. The OPR is the police’s internal investigative unit.

“I would say even if you and someone get into an argument for whatever reason just be professional at all times. Try to use the guided principles as it relates to when you are effecting an arrest….. We want to encourage our ranks to remain professional even at the point where they are being aggravated,” he advised.