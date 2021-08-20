Plans advancing for Corentyne River bridge

The planned bridge across the Corentyne River will use the design, finance, build and own model and a team has been established to discuss in the coming weeks a comprehensive investment framework and advise on a final location, President Irfaan Ali and Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi yesterday announced.

“Our sides also have agreed that a Working Group will be established, which includes the addition of the Ministers of Finance to determine the investment and concessions package that will accompany this expression of interest in securing the financing, building, operating, and ownership of the bridge,” Ali yesterday told a joint press conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, to wrap up a four-day visit here by a Surinamese delegation.

“The technical advice of the maritime authorities of both countries would be included in the decision to determine where and how the Corentyne Bridge will be built,” Santokhi added during his address.