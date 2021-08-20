Woman freed of causing death charge after compensating cop’s family

A woman, who was before the court for causing the death of a police officer in 2019, had the charge withdrawn after $5 million in in compensation was given to the mother of the deceased.

Towana Clarke, a Corporate Secretary at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), had been charged with causing the death of Police Constable Carl Roach in an accident at the intersection of Brickdam and Chalmers Place on November 25, 2019.

Clarke, who was on trial before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, on Tuesday had the charge against her withdrawn, after a compensation agreement was reached between her and the deceased’s family.