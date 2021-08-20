Woman who says she was injured working with oil services firm can still complain to ministry – Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton yesterday said that he never received any report concerning 39-year-old Tanesha Fredericks who was reportedly forced to work without adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on an offshore rig while employed by Trinidad oil company—Centipede Offshore (Guyana) Inc.

Fredericks had told Stabroek News that she approached the Ministry of Labour to complain of her treatment but was told that it was too expensive to go on the rig to investigate. She was told, however, that someone would visit the company’s office in Georgetown.

In brief comments to Stabroek News yesterday, Hamilton said that he had never received any report that would suggest that Fredericks had reported the matter to the Ministry.