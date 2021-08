The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of August 21, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 594.

All three fatalities were recorded as of August 20 and comprise a female, 75, and a male, 54, of Region Three and a male, 62, of Region Four.

Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday reported that there were 122 new cases of the virus. Sixteen persons are in the ICU