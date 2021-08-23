Fire service in major exercise

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday conducted Exercise ‘Get Ready’ on Robb Street, Georgetown.

A release from the fire service said that the purpose of the exercise was to test the capability of the Fire Boat Protector and other fire-fighting equipment when accessing water from the river to fight fires in the city.

The GFS has in recent months been strongly criticised over the way some major fires have been handled.

The release said that the exercise was also aimed at testing and ensuring the effectiveness of both trainee and regular firefighters in the event of a major fire in a commercial area.

The Exercise saw a total of 86 personnel including nine Officers, two Sub Officers, eight Section Leaders, 11 Leading Firemen and Women and 56 Firefighters making use of specialized equipment which included one Fire Boat, one Hydraulic Platform, one Hose Layer and six Water Tenders which conveyed water from the river at John Fernandes Wharf to Wellington and Robb streets, Georgetown, covering approximately 1.5 kilometers in distance.

An ambulance and Emergency Medical Technicians were also on standby at the scene, the release said.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn was present and observed the operation, as was Chief Fire Officer Kalamadeen Edoo and other senior officers attached to the GFS.