Pfizer vaccines for children coming this week – source

Already allocated for children in Guyana, this country’s allotment of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines donated under the United States 5.5 million shots to CARICOM will be arriving this week, sources have disclosed.

“Guyana will be getting its Pfizer donation this week,” a source told Stabroek News.

It is unclear how many doses have been allocated to Guyana.

The United States Government has donated 5.5 million Pfizer vaccines to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), of which 1.5 million doses have been assigned to Haiti, with the other 4 million earmarked for distribution among 14 CARICOM countries.