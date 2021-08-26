Children’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign to be rolled out today

The Ministries of Health and Education are set to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children today.

This was announced by the health minister, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday during his daily COVID-19 update where he stated that further plans as it relates to the vaccination of children will be revealed. Guyana on Tuesday received over 146,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for children between the ages of 12 and 18.

Following the arrival of the vaccines it was announced that some 70,000 children are expected to benefit. During Wednesday’s update, Dr Anthony stated that the programne will be rolled out today at the St. Stanislaus College on Brickdam, Georgetown.