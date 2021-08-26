DPP advises further probe in Karl Singh shooting case

The Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that further investigations be conducted into the shooting of 25-year-old Gladys Benedict by Region Nine Regional Executive Officer Karl Singh.

When contacted yesterday for an update, the DPP said that the case file was sent back to the Guyana Police Force on August 17th advising that further investigations be conducted.

Region Nine Commander Raphael Rose told Stabroek News yesterday that he has not yet received the file.

The police had said around 11pm on 17th July, at the Commercial Zone, Lethem, Singh and Benedict were in a motor vehicle belonging to Singh, when he shot her in the abdomen.

Benedict was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital by Singh where she immediately underwent surgery.

According to the police, Singh was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station where his licensed firearm was seized and lodged. A few days later, the police said that their investigation had revealed that the shooting was accidental. Singh who had been in police custody since his arrest, was then placed on station bail.

Singh was sent on leave pending investigations but has since returned to duty.