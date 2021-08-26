East Canje businessman’s vehicles torched

An East Canje, Berbice businessman now has to take added security precautions after someone torched three of his vehicles which were parked at his premises on Tuesday evening.

The police have since taken into custody a suspect who lives in the same village.

Doodnauth Moses, also known as ‘Chenick’, 46, of Lot 1 Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, will now have to repair the damage to his motor bus PPP 391, motorcar PSS 1113, and light truck GWW3612. The man yesterday told Stabroek News that his truck suffered the most damage as the entire front was torched.