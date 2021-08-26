Guyana to get help in fight against firearms trafficking

Guyana is to receive aid to combat the illicit trafficking of firearms under a joint CARICOM, UNODC initiative.
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC yesterday met with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Project Coordinator for the Caribbean, Global Firearms Programme, Roberto Codesal and CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), Regional Crime and Security Strategy Coordinator, Callixtus Joseph. They are on a three-day visit to Guyana, according to a release from the Ministry of Legal Affairs. Also present was Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel of the Ministry, Joann Bond.