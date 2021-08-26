Hero CPL announces commercial partners

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced that 12 major brands have signed up to be part of the Biggest Party in Sport.

Hero Motorcorp returns as the title sponsor for the tournament for the seventh season and they will be joined by official partners Digicel, El Dorado Rum, Republic Bank, Angostura Chill, Dream XI and Fun88.

The official sponsors for the tournament are Visa, FedEx, Guardian Life, OmegaXL and Unilever’s brands Lifebuoy and Degree.

Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commerical Director, said: “Hero CPL simply wouldn’t exist without the support of our valued sponsors. We thank them once again for their continued commitment to the tournament through these challenging times, and look forward together to another great edition of the world’s second most popular T20 league.”

In addition the league has partnered with Rario for NFT collectibles and fan cards, and Socios for fan tokens.

The 2021 Hero CPL gets underway today in St Kitts & Nevis. The opening fixture sees the current Hero CPL champions, Trinbago Knight Riders taking on their fierce rivals the Guyana Amazon Warriors.