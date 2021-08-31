Cop on corrupt transaction charges gets bail

Omale Damon, the Guyana Police Force Corporal who was charged with engaging in corrupt transactions, was yesterday granted bail.

Damon, who had previously been remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, was yesterday placed on $50,000 bail on each of the three charges against him. It is alleged that on March 22, Damon collected $200,000 from the virtual complainant for the release of a person in custody on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The prosecution’s case is that after receiving the cash, Damon made a request for another $200,000, which was given to him after he allegedly claimed that other officers wanted more money. The virtual complainant then requested to have the prisoner’s vehicle and Damon allegedly then requested another $200,000.