Four confess to murdering Crabwood Creek Hindu priest – police

Four persons have confessed to murdering Rishi Bharrat, a Crabwood Creek Hindu priest, on Saturday night after he attempted to disperse a group of men who were drinking and behaving raucously in front of his residence.

Police Commander of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that as of yesterday afternoon 12 persons were in custody. He said, three suspects had confessed, while the last person to be arrested was in the process of providing investigators with a confession statement as well.

Yesterday, Ramlakhan; Deputy Commander, Superintendent Himnauth Sawh; Assistant Superintendent, Jermain Bacon; Officer in charge of Crime, Assistant Superintendent Shree Laljit and other ranks, along with Pandit Nitesh Sahadeo visited Bharrat’s relatives.