Health Ministry driver charged with stealing 66 vaccination cards

A driver from the Ministry of Health was yesterday remanded after he was charged with breaking into the Ministry’s vaccination centre and stealing vaccination cards.
Thirty-one-year-old Mark Samuels was taken before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that between August 22 and August 23, at Brickdam, Georgetown, he broke into the vaccination centre of the Ministry of Health and stole 66 COVID-19 vaccination cards.