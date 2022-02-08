Driver goes free over theft of COVID-19 vaccination cards

Mark Samuels, the driver who was charged with breaking into the Health Ministry’s vaccination centre and stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards was yesterday freed after the prosecution failed to present its case against him.

Samuels, 31, appeared in a city court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who dismissed the charge for want of prosecution.

Samuels was charged in August, 2021 and had pleaded not guilty to a break and enter and theft charge. It was alleged that between August 22 and August 23, at Brickdam, Georgetown, he broke and entered the vaccination centre of the Ministry of Health, and stole 66 COVID-19 vaccination cards.