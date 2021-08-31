WWF launches website for freshwater protection here

WWF-Guianas yesterday launched its Sweet Water campaign for freshwater protection in Guyana.
The campaign website, sweetwater.gy, underlines the urgent need for freshwater protection. A release from the WWF says it also offers persons the opportunity to back the campaign by making a virtual pledge in support of using smart approaches to infrastructural, economic and agricultural development, while protecting nature. The campaign is supported by partner organisations in Guyana: the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) and Policy Forum Guyana.