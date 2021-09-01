President visits housing, road projects

President Irfaan Ali yesterday afternoon inspected ongoing housing and road projects in Georgetown and on the East Bank of Demerara.

A release from the Office of the President said that accompanied by a team of technical persons from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the President made his first stop in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, where 400 elevated houses are being built. The release said that the housing project has attracted the interest of some 8,000 Guyanese thus far.

Approximately 200 of the homes are expected to be completed by the end of October.