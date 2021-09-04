‘Bajan’ remanded on cannabis trafficking charge

A man who was wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for trafficking in cannabis was yesterday remanded after answering the charge.

Dexter Morris, 36, also known as ‘Bajan’, of Lamaha Street, Albert-town, was remanded by Magistrate Clive Nurse who read the trafficking in narcotics charge to him when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on August 27, at Campbellville Housing Scheme, he had in his possession, 210 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Morris pleaded not guilty and was remanded until September 22.

Attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat who represented the accused, made an application for reasonable bail to be granted. In her application she told the court that her client has an unblemished record. She said that the father of three, who does mining and security work, did not have the alleged narcotics in his possession and he maintains his innocence. She added that the minibus where the narcotics were found belong-ed to one of two other men who were charged. She further said that there is no evidence of the narcotics belonging to Morris. Additionally, Rahamat told the court that her client denied the allegation when CANU put it to him that he was complicit in trafficking the illicit substance.

However police prosecutor Shellon Daniels objected to bail because of the circumstances that led to Morris’ arrest. She explained that a wanted bulletin had to be issued before Morris presented himself to the police.

She also noted that he is the third person being charged in relation to the operation which was conducted by CANU. She added that Joseph Wilkinson, called ‘Dreddy’, who was the driver of the bus involved, and Ajay Mahadeo, 25, were charged earlier this week and remanded.

The court heard that CANU officers had received information that a drug pickup was taking place. The officers then went to the location, intercepted the three men, and found parcels containing suspected cannabis in a Route 32 bus. The driver of the bus was arrested while Morris and Mahadeo escaped. She said that Mahadeo was later arrested but CANU had to issue a wanted bulletin before Morris surrendered himself to the authorities.

In response, Rahamat told the court that Morris works in the interior and she explained that after being informed of the bulletin which was issued, he went to the police. The Magistrate refused bail after listening to both the prosecution and counsel.