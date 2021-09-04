Dutch company contracted to remove sunken vessels from Demerara River

A Netherlands-based company which specialises in the removal and salvaging of maritime wrecks yesterday signed an almost $800 million contract to remove three sunken vessels from the Demerara River.

KOOLE Contractors was selected for the job after going through the procurement process with the Maritime Administration and Ministry of Public Works. The total cost of the project is $787.6 million.

Over the next nine months the company will be focussed on removing three vessels – the Dar-B, Alana 3, and Miss Ellisa – which are all in proximity to the mouth of the Demerara River.