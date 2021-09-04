Emergency medical responder charged with dangerous driving

An emergency medical responder who on Wednesday allegedly overtook a double lane of traffic on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, was yesterday brought before the court on several traffic charges.

The accused, Devon Nestor, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where seven charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts of dangerous driving, one count of failing to give the right-of-way, one count of failing to stop when directed by police, and one count of driving a motor vehicle while his breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit.