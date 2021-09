Contract signed for two more air bridges at CJIA

Government has signed a new contract to add two more air bridges to the existing four at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

The new US$2,038, 000 contract was signed between Total Solutions and the Ministry of Public Works.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill explained that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) as part of their new contractual agreement will have to construct the corridors and other infrastructure to facilitate the installation of the bridges.