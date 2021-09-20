Patterson queries additional cost for CJIA air bridges

Noting that the APNU+AFC administration spent less than US$2 million for two air bridges for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson is questioning what led to an almost 20% increase for the new air bridges being procured.

Last week, the Ministry of Public Works, China Harbour and Engineering Corporation and Total Solutions Inc, a local company signed a contract for the supply, delivery, and installation for two air bridges.

The cost of the air bridges caught the attention of Patterson, leading him to question the increase, since according to him, the PPP/C government is spending an additional US$350,000 for the new air bridges.