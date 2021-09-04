Lima Village cook dies after being struck by excavator boom

A cook died after being struck in the head by an excavator boom while it was being used to remove a fallen tree.

The deceased is 40-year-old Ricky Persaud, also known as ‘Swank’, of Lima Village, Essequibo Coast.

The police on Thursday stated that the man and a 34-year-old excavator operator of Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, who are both employed with a mining company, were on Wednesday heading to their work site when they observed a fallen tree blocking the road. The two men were travelling in an excavator at Big Hope Backdam, Waini River, Region Seven.

According to the driver’s report, Persaud exited while the boom of the excavator was being operated with the intention of removing the fallen tree. As the driver manoeuvred the machine’s boom it came into contact with Persaud’s head.

As a result of the impact, the man was rendered motionless and deep lacerations were observed to the right side of his head. The police reported that due to the remoteness of the area where the incident occurred, Persaud was not transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital until Thursday. His body was subsequently transported to the Memorial Funeral Parlour in Georgetown where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The police are continuing their investigation.