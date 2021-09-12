Family suspects possible foul play in death of cook reportedly struck by excavator boom

The relatives of Ricky Persaud, the Lima Village cook who died almost two weeks ago after he was struck in the head by an excavator boom at Big Hope Backdam, Waini River, are asking for a thorough investigation into his death as they suspect there may have been foul play.

Romesh Persaud, a brother of the deceased, told Sunday Stabroek during an interview that the family had yet to receive any information from the Ministry of Labour on its findings from an investigation done.

He added that police officials were also slow in updating the family on the matter and no contact was made since the post-mortem examination.