Abram Zuil Secondary students for Johanna Cecelia – DPI

Students from the Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will be relocated to a facility in Johanna Cecelia, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This decision was made in consultation with parents, who were concerned that their children would not be able to access face-to-face learning.

According to DPI, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, spearheaded a meeting on Friday, to listen to this and other concerns of parents whose children attend the school, which is currently being reconstructed.