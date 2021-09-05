Entry to privately-owned businesses now requires vaccination or negative test

Persons who want to enter privately-owned buildings to which the public has lawful access now have to be vaccinated or alternatively will have to show evidence of a recent negative PCR test or make an appointment.

This requirement applies to privately-held buildings such as malls, supermarkets and institutions of learning. The measure was gazetted yesterday and it is now left to be seen whether it will be enforced by businesses.

The measure had previously only applied to state buildings.

Yesterday’s measure represents a further tightening of COVID regulations as the government strives to up the vaccination level.

The new gazetted order also says that where an employee who works in a public building is unvaccinated and wishes to enter the building that person must present a negative PCR test taken within seven days of the day.