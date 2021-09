Persons who want to enter privately-owned buildings to which the public has lawful access now have to be vaccinated or alternatively will have to show evidence of a recent negative PCR test or make an appointment.

This requirement applies to privately-held buildings such as malls, supermarkets and institutions of learning. The measure was gazetted on Saturday and it is now left to be seen whether it will be enforced by businesses.

The measure had previously applied only to state buildings.