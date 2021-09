Four more women die from COVID, 35 persons in ICU

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of September 03, 2021, four more women who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 640.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

Meanwhile, the ministry said yesterday that 183 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected. Thirty-five persons are in the ICU.