Sophia mother still hopeful  missing son will be located

A mother whose son went missing in August, 2019, says she is still hopeful that the young man is alive and will return home.

Lynette McKay on Friday told this newspaper that Ijhafar John has not been found since his disappearance on August 7, 2019. She previously told Stabroek News that the then 20-year-old suffers from mental illness and he did not say where he was going when he left his ‘A’ Field Sophia home. She said John was wearing a checkered shirt with a khaki pants and he had a black bag on his back.