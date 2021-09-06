Carjackers seize Toyota Allion in North Ruimveldt

A twenty-eight-year-old taxi driver was carjacked yesterday afternoon after being held at gunpoint by two men who hired him for a ride to Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt.

Police last night said that after arriving at their destination, one of the men whipped out the gun from his pants and pointed it towards the driver. He demanded that the driver step out of the vehicle but he refused.

The second carjacker who was in the front passenger seat shoved the victim out of the car and his accomplice entered the driver’s seat and the men drove away.

The stolen car is a silver Toyota Allion bearing registration number PPP 4947.

Along with the car, the carjackers also escaped with $23,000 cash and one Samsung JPro 2 cellular phone valued $30,000.