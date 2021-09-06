Dear Editor,

As reciprocal rages flare about vaccination, I state where I stand on several things vital to peace of mind and quality of life in this society. They may intrigue, even interest, certainly anger some corners.

I am for vaccinations, but against mandatory vaccinations. With the right to resist mandatory vaccinations comes the responsibility of safe citizenship. Despite risks, I was among the first vaccinated. I am around, and it would take more than dirty leaders to be rid of me. I understand Black fears, given memories of Tuskegee experiments, Los Angeles crack, and AIDS. But, stop the nonsense about PPP plans that menace Black citizens.

I am against most mandatory things, including any government controlling my thinking, what I write. The government has 200,000-300,000 citizens to deliver that effortlessly. One dissident voice and pen shouldn’t matter. I stand for ‘free and fair elections’, but am fervently for the responsibility of ruling leaders and governments to be held accountable. I am even more for citizens who supported to hold own to high standards of accountability. Perpetually and justifiably pointing to corruptions of political foes simply fuel the worse from their own, because protection has been provided. Thus, the cycle of crookedness continues, with own and known scoundrels blessed to steal at will. Selective rationalizations by loyalists is turning a blind eye for personal or tribal gain. We desperately need integrity in office; or we will be forever paying (foreign debt) and the basics -a birth certificate, or one certifying death, too.

I am against bigotry and mediocrity; hence, damnation for any discrimination and the Peter Principle, which flourishes here. The latter is the maximization of incompetence, from head downwards. I identify the government. I am for a professional Guyana Police Force, meaning an ethical one, while making allowance for individual failures. I am against those who favour the Force when it serves as agent for their crooked politicians and criminal cliques, but who are then against it, when it does identical oppressive work for an opposing political set. We either sacrifice for the lawful; or we reap lawlessness, which PR cannot cure.

I am for an independent media, expression of disagreements. But I am against the taxpayers’ money funding state or non-state channels to teach lessons to renegade Indians, like me. Or uppity Blacks, as some are construed. I am for parking meters, against those thwarting improvement. I am for the constitutional, despite recoiling from our own; I am against constructive PPP Constitutional subversives, who we now have. AG, pronounce.

I am against foreign interference in Guyanese affairs; we may all be dead, but Guyanese then alive will pay in blood sometime. Simply the nature of nations and clans. It is better we work out our own unsteady healing, with stops and starts and surges accepted. I am not for celebrating on the skirt tails of foreigners and local leaders. We must earn it. As for those who disagree with all this, I am for that also.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall